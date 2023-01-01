Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Tesla Model Y Performance PKG AWD White Exterior on Black Interior comes with navigation and 360 Camera and Glass roof if you looking for Low km Tesla Model Y you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . </p><br><p>All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.<br />Were here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!<br />Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.<br />All vehicles can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $795, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.<br />NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.<br /><br /><br /><br />Elegant Auto Sales</p> <p>5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 <br />Phone. 647-446-9392<br />Fax. 416-981-7616<br />(HWY 400 & STEELES)<br />Hours Of Operation:<br />Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm<br />Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm<br />Sunday :Closed </p> <p> </p>

2022 Tesla Model Y

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$60,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE PKG| AWD|NAV|GLASS ROOF |LOADED |LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE PKG| AWD|NAV|GLASS ROOF |LOADED |LOW KM

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

  1. 10794408
  2. 10794408
  3. 10794408
  4. 10794408
  5. 10794408
  6. 10794408
  7. 10794408
  8. 10794408
  9. 10794408
  10. 10794408
  11. 10794408
  12. 10794408
  13. 10794408
  14. 10794408
  15. 10794408
  16. 10794408
  17. 10794408
  18. 10794408
  19. 10794408
  20. 10794408
  21. 10794408
  22. 10794408
  23. 10794408
  24. 10794408
  25. 10794408
  26. 10794408
  27. 10794408
  28. 10794408
  29. 10794408
  30. 10794408
  31. 10794408
  32. 10794408
  33. 10794408
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,000KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEF0NF449581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model Y Performance PKG AWD White Exterior on Black Interior comes with navigation and 360 Camera and Glass roof if you looking for Low km Tesla Model Y you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . 


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $795, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Elegant Auto Sales


5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed 


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elegant Auto

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE PKG| AWD|NAV|GLASS ROOF |LOADED |LOW KM for sale in North York, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE PKG| AWD|NAV|GLASS ROOF |LOADED |LOW KM 43,000 KM $60,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V TOURING|LEATHER|ROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|BACK UP|PRICE TO SELL for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda CR-V TOURING|LEATHER|ROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|BACK UP|PRICE TO SELL 174,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 28I |M-SPORT|NAV|PANOROOF|HEATED SEATS|BACK UP |LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2014 BMW X3 28I |M-SPORT|NAV|PANOROOF|HEATED SEATS|BACK UP |LOADED 170,343 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Email Elegant Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

647-446-XXXX

(click to show)

647-446-9392

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y