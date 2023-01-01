$60,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE PKG| AWD|NAV|GLASS ROOF |LOADED |LOW KM
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE PKG| AWD|NAV|GLASS ROOF |LOADED |LOW KM
Location
Elegant Auto
5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1
647-446-9392
Certified
$60,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model Y Performance PKG AWD White Exterior on Black Interior comes with navigation and 360 Camera and Glass roof if you looking for Low km Tesla Model Y you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you .
Elegant Auto Sales
5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed
Vehicle Features
Elegant Auto
647-446-9392