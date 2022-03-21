Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

55 KM

Details Description Features

$108,888

+ tax & licensing
$108,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE DUAL MOTOR

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE DUAL MOTOR

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$108,888

+ taxes & licensing

55KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8759549
  Stock #: 465138
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEF8NF000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 465138
  • Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS LIKE NEW TESLA, IN MINT CONDITION.  NO NEED TO WAIT.  COME GET IT NOW.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

