$108,888+ tax & licensing
$108,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE DUAL MOTOR
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
55KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8759552
- Stock #: 457536
- VIN: 7SAYGDEF2NF000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS IS LIKE NEW TESLA, IN MINT CONDITION. NO NEED TO WAIT. COME GET IT NOW.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
