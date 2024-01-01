$23,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
53,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPMBE5NP283819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 283819
- Mileage 53,445 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Winter ready. Brand new winter tires installed! Comes certified. Its a Toyota! To book an appointment, please don't hesitate to email or call us. We are a family owned local Canadian business.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car
2005 Toyota Camry LE 176,700 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 85,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 277,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Email Kaizen Rent A Car
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Call Dealer
647-981-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kaizen Rent A Car
647-981-0441
2022 Toyota Corolla