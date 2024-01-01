Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Winter ready. Brand new winter tires installed! Comes certified. Its a Toyota! To book an appointment, please dont hesitate to email or call us. We are a family owned local Canadian business.</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

53,445 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

  1. 1704582554
  2. 1704582571
  3. 1704582571
  4. 1704582570
  5. 1704582571
  6. 1704582571
  7. 1704582570
  8. 1704582571
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE5NP283819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 283819
  • Mileage 53,445 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Winter ready. Brand new winter tires installed! Comes certified. Its a Toyota! To book an appointment, please don't hesitate to email or call us. We are a family owned local Canadian business.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car

Used 2005 Toyota Camry LE for sale in North York, ON
2005 Toyota Camry LE 176,700 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 85,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring for sale in North York, ON
2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 277,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Kaizen Rent A Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

Call Dealer

647-981-XXXX

(click to show)

647-981-0441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla