2022 Toyota Corolla

2,300 KM

$30,480

+ tax & licensing
$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

2,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8681876
  Stock #: 153901
  VIN: 5YFBPMBE2NP304903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153901
  • Mileage 2,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota Corolla Automatic 1.8L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $30480 Actual Price $31480
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq



Standard LED daytime running lights and headlights - LED taillights - rear decklid spoiler - heated front seats - dual-zone automatic climate control - 7-inch colour TFT center meter display with Driver Information Interface - Multi-angle rearview camera
Safety: ABS - EBD - VSA with Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Six standard airbags -

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

