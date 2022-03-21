$30,480+ tax & licensing
888-507-5798
2022 Toyota Corolla
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$30,480
- Listing ID: 8681876
- Stock #: 153901
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE2NP304903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota Corolla Automatic 1.8L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $30480 Actual Price $31480
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Standard LED daytime running lights and headlights - LED taillights - rear decklid spoiler - heated front seats - dual-zone automatic climate control - 7-inch colour TFT center meter display with Driver Information Interface - Multi-angle rearview camera
Safety: ABS - EBD - VSA with Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Six standard airbags -
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
