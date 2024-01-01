2022 Volkswagen Passat

Menu
**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LIMITED EDITION, WOOD TRIMS, SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, REAR TRAFFIC ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, FRONT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SDCARD, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

97,799 KM

Details Description

Location

Used
97,799KM
VIN 1VWBA7A35NC001848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6201
  • Mileage 97,799 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LIMITED EDITION, WOOD TRIMS, SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, REAR TRAFFIC ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, FRONT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SDCARD, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

