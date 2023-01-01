Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Volkswagen Taos

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1702048070
  2. 1702048070
  3. 1702048070
  4. 1702048070
  5. 1702048070
  6. 1702048070
  7. 1702048071
  8. 1702048071
  9. 1702048071
  10. 1702048071
  11. 1702048071
  12. 1702048071
  13. 1702048070
  14. 1702048071
  15. 1702048070
  16. 1702048071
  17. 1702048071
  18. 1702048071
  19. 1702048070
  20. 1702048070
  21. 1702048071
  22. 1702048070
  23. 1702048070
  24. 1702048071
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVEX7B25NM000980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV for sale in North York, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV 94,610 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV for sale in North York, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV 61,130 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan AWD for sale in North York, ON
2020 Porsche Macan AWD 69,736 KM $53,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Taos