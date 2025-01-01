Menu
<p>FINISHED IN SILVER ON BROWN LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PARKING SENSORS, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI SENSE, BLUETOOTH, REAR CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT,SATELLITE RADIO AND MORE  PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 32999.00, CASH PRICE 34,999.00 PLUS HST AND LICENSE </p>

2023 Audi A3

18,755 KM

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi A3

Komfort

12956007

2023 Audi A3

Komfort

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,755KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUGUCGY5PA037353

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,755 KM

FINISHED IN SILVER ON BROWN LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PARKING SENSORS, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI SENSE, BLUETOOTH, REAR CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT,SATELLITE RADIO AND MORE  PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 32999.00, CASH PRICE 34,999.00 PLUS HST AND LICENSE 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
