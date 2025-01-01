$43,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi A4
Technik|QUATTRO|S-LINECOMPETITION|BLACKOPTICS|NAV|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,884 KM
Vehicle Description
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : S-LINE COMPETITION PACKAGE, 19 INCH S-LINE RIMS, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, AUDI PRE-PAID MAINTENANCE REMAINING, QUATTRO AWD, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, WINDOW TINTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, SUNROOF, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN IBIS WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT INFO, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, DISTANCE WARNING, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
