Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION VIA APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2023 Audi Q3

101,627 KM

Details Description

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIV S-LINE | ONE OWNER | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
14282732

2023 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIV S-LINE | ONE OWNER | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 14282732
  2. 14282732
  3. 14282732
  4. 14282732
  5. 14282732
  6. 14282732
  7. 14282732
  8. 14282732
  9. 14282732
  10. 14282732
  11. 14282732
  12. 14282732
  13. 14282732
  14. 14282732
  15. 14282732
  16. 14282732
  17. 14282732
  18. 14282732
  19. 14282732
  20. 14282732
  21. 14282732
  22. 14282732
  23. 14282732
  24. 14282732
  25. 14282732
  26. 14282732
  27. 14282732
  28. 14282732
  29. 14282732
  30. 14282732
  31. 14282732
  32. 14282732
  33. 14282732
  34. 14282732
  35. 14282732
  36. 14282732
  37. 14282732
  38. 14282732
  39. 14282732
  40. 14282732
  41. 14282732
  42. 14282732
  43. 14282732
  44. 14282732
Contact Seller

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
101,627KM
VIN WA1EECF36P1042990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 101,627 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION VIA APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 Lexus RX 350 F-SPORT 2 | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM for sale in North York, ON
2019 Lexus RX 350 F-SPORT 2 | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM 122,841 KM $36,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i //M PKG SHADOWLINE | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i //M PKG SHADOWLINE | PANO | LOADED 97,327 KM $25,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 //M PKG | PANO | REAR CAMERA | HEATED WHEEL for sale in North York, ON
2018 BMW X1 //M PKG | PANO | REAR CAMERA | HEATED WHEEL 142,846 KM $14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2023 Audi Q3