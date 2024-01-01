$69,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q8
s line BLACK OPTICS
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,999 KM
Vehicle Description
finished in black on OKAPI leather, clean carfax report, equipped with black optics package, s line, tow package PRIMARY PAINT
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC •
SEAT TRIM
OKAPI BROWN, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES • ML
ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE • PCQ
Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Departure Warning, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist
DYNAMIC PACKAGE • PBR
Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, All-Wheel Steering
BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE • PPS
Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask
TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS) • 1D6
WHEELS: 10J X 22" 5 V-SPOKE STAR DESIGN • CX2
Anthracite finish, Tires: 285/40R22 All-Season
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM • 9VS
17 speakers and 730 watts
HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA
+ taxes & licensing
