finished in black on  OKAPI leather, clean carfax report, equipped with black optics package, s line, tow package PRIMARY PAINT

MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC • 

SEAT TRIM

OKAPI BROWN, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES • ML

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT

DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE • PCQ

Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Departure Warning, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist

DYNAMIC PACKAGE • PBR

Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, All-Wheel Steering

BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE • PPS

Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask

TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS) • 1D6

WHEELS: 10J X 22" 5 V-SPOKE STAR DESIGN • CX2

Anthracite finish, Tires: 285/40R22 All-Season

BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM • 9VS

17 speakers and 730 watts

 

HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA

2023 Audi Q8

69,999 KM

Details

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q8

s line BLACK OPTICS

12034504

2023 Audi Q8

s line BLACK OPTICS

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,999KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1DVBF19PD006634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,999 KM

Vehicle Description

finished in black on  OKAPI leather, clean carfax report, equipped with black optics package, s line, tow package PRIMARY PAINT

MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC • 

SEAT TRIM

OKAPI BROWN, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES • ML

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT

DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE • PCQ

Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Departure Warning, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist

DYNAMIC PACKAGE • PBR

Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, All-Wheel Steering

BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE • PPS

Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask

TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS) • 1D6

WHEELS: 10J X 22" 5 V-SPOKE STAR DESIGN • CX2

Anthracite finish, Tires: 285/40R22 All-Season

BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM • 9VS

17 speakers and 730 watts

 

HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-396-3393

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Audi Q8