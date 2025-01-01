$65,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi S5
Technik
2023 Audi S5
Technik
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$65,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 18,585 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN BLUE ON GREY LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, OFF LEASE FROM AUDI CANADA. 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTS, SPORT EXHAUST, STEAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, AUDI SENSE ASSIST, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, 20 INCH WHEELS,
The 2023 Audi S5 TECHNIK 3.0T Cabriolet is a luxurious and powerful drop-top that offers the best of both worlds. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine that produces 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to propel the S5 from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The S5 also comes standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission for maximum performance and all-weather capability.
In addition to its impressive performance, the 2023 Audi S5 3.0T Cabriolet also comes standard with a wide range of luxury features, including:
A retractable soft top that can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds
A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 19 speakers
A heated steering wheel and HEATED front seats
A Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with 19 speakers
A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility
A suite of advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking
If you're looking for a luxurious and powerful convertible that offers the best of both worlds, the 2023 Audi S5 3.0T Cabriolet is the perfect choice for you.
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF AUDI FACTORY WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393