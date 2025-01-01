Menu
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN BLUE ON GREY LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, OFF LEASE FROM AUDI CANADA. 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTS, SPORT EXHAUST, STEAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, AUDI SENSE ASSIST, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, 20 INCH WHEELS,

The 2023 Audi S5 TECHNIK 3.0T  Cabriolet is a luxurious and powerful drop-top that offers the best of both worlds. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine that produces 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to propel the S5 from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The S5 also comes standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission for maximum performance and all-weather capability.

 

In addition to its impressive performance, the 2023 Audi S5 3.0T  Cabriolet also comes standard with a wide range of luxury features, including:

 

A retractable soft top that can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds

A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 19 speakers

A heated steering wheel and HEATED front seats

A Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with 19 speakers

A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility

A suite of advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking

If youre looking for a luxurious and powerful convertible that offers the best of both worlds, the 2023 Audi S5 3.0T  Cabriolet is the perfect choice for you.

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF AUDI FACTORY WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

18,585 KM

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing
Technik

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
18,585KM
VIN WAUY4GF59PN001628

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 18,585 KM

1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN BLUE ON GREY LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, OFF LEASE FROM AUDI CANADA. 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTS, SPORT EXHAUST, STEAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, AUDI SENSE ASSIST, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, 20 INCH WHEELS,

The 2023 Audi S5 TECHNIK 3.0T  Cabriolet is a luxurious and powerful drop-top that offers the best of both worlds. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine that produces 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to propel the S5 from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The S5 also comes standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission for maximum performance and all-weather capability.

 

In addition to its impressive performance, the 2023 Audi S5 3.0T  Cabriolet also comes standard with a wide range of luxury features, including:

 

A retractable soft top that can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds

A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 19 speakers

A heated steering wheel and HEATED front seats

A Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with 19 speakers

A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility

A suite of advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking

If you're looking for a luxurious and powerful convertible that offers the best of both worlds, the 2023 Audi S5 3.0T  Cabriolet is the perfect choice for you.

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF AUDI FACTORY WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

