$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW iX
xDrive50|AWD|NAV|MASSAGE|ELECTROCHROMICPANOROOF|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
647-250-1016
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,648 KM
Vehicle Description
**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : ELECTROCHROMIC PANORAMIC ROOF, MASSAGE SEATS, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, EXIT WARNING, FATIGUE ALERT, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
647-250-1016