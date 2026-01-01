Menu
**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : ELECTROCHROMIC PANORAMIC ROOF, MASSAGE SEATS, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, EXIT WARNING, FATIGUE ALERT, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2023 BMW iX

83,648 KM

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW iX

xDrive50|AWD|NAV|MASSAGE|ELECTROCHROMICPANOROOF|++

2023 BMW iX

xDrive50|AWD|NAV|MASSAGE|ELECTROCHROMICPANOROOF|++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

647-250-1016

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,648KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,648 KM

Vehicle Description

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$57,995

