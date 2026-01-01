2023 Ford Bronco

Menu
<p>FINISHED ION BLUE ON SAND/BLACK INTERIOR, SOUND INSULATED ROOF, REMOVAL TOP, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12 LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Information on Demand Panel, Wireless Charging Pad, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, 10 Speakers w/Subwoofer, Front Parking Sensors, 360-Degree Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Sideview Mirrors, LED approach lamps and LED spotlight,  Connected Built-In Navigation, 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 3-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins w/new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply<br>ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT<br>BRUSH GUARD • 68B<br>Custom accessory, pre-installed<br>WILDTRAK BODYSIDE GRAPHIC • 50C<br>Selection of this feature adds the Wildtrak bodyside graphics to the vehicle<br>FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET • 153-0<br>Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories<br>BASE LED HEADLAMPS • 91V<br>LED taillamps, This is in place of signature lighting<br>KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD • 63C<br>Custom accessory, pre-installed<br>CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION • 59B<br>3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 3-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins w/new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply<br>FRONT ROW TOP PANELS & DOOR STORAGE BAGS • 87E<br>Custom accessory, pre-installed, Hard tops contain the front row top panels storage bag, this option adds the door storage bag, The door storage bags are unique to the number of doors,<br>CASH PRICE 58999. FINANCED PRICE 56999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2023 Ford Bronco

Details Description Features

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

WildTrak

13467915

2023 Ford Bronco

WildTrak

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Sale

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FMDE5CP9PLB57250

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17672
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
2023 Ford Bronco