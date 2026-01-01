$56,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
WildTrak
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 17672
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FINISHED ION BLUE ON SAND/BLACK INTERIOR, SOUND INSULATED ROOF, REMOVAL TOP, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Information on Demand Panel, Wireless Charging Pad, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, 10 Speakers w/Subwoofer, Front Parking Sensors, 360-Degree Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Sideview Mirrors, LED approach lamps and LED spotlight, Connected Built-In Navigation, 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 3-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a member's FordPass account, Trial period begins w/new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply
ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT
BRUSH GUARD • 68B
Custom accessory, pre-installed
WILDTRAK BODYSIDE GRAPHIC • 50C
Selection of this feature adds the Wildtrak bodyside graphics to the vehicle
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET • 153-0
Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
BASE LED HEADLAMPS • 91V
LED taillamps, This is in place of signature lighting
KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD • 63C
Custom accessory, pre-installed
CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION • 59B
3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 3-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a member's FordPass account, Trial period begins w/new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply
FRONT ROW TOP PANELS & DOOR STORAGE BAGS • 87E
Custom accessory, pre-installed, Hard tops contain the front row top panels storage bag, this option adds the door storage bag, The door storage bags are unique to the number of doors,
CASH PRICE 58999. FINANCED PRICE 56999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
Vehicle Features
