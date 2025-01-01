Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON

2023 Honda Civic

70,660 KM

Details Features

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12648045

2023 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1750000637
  2. 1750000637
  3. 1750000637
  4. 1750000637
  5. 1750000637
  6. 1750000637
  7. 1750000637
  8. 1750000637
  9. 1750000637
  10. 1750000637
  11. 1750000637
  12. 1750000637
  13. 1750000637
  14. 1750000637
  15. 1750000637
  16. 1750000637
  17. 1750000637
  18. 1750000637
Contact Seller

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,660KM
VIN 2HGFE1F92PH001908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 211456
  • Mileage 70,660 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in North York, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 158,176 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in North York, ON
2011 RAM 1500 Big Horn 224,114 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 183,443 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2023 Honda Civic