Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499

2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD - One Owner Vehicle, 2 Keys - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Second Set of Winter Rims & Tires Included.

Odometer: 86,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2023 Honda CR-V

86,000 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

SPORT AWD - 2xRIM&TIRE|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

2023 Honda CR-V

SPORT AWD - 2xRIM&TIRE|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,000KM
VIN 2HKRS4H53PH118498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC Turbocharged 4-Cyl -inc: Direct injection

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
240w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C front USB charge/data ports
175 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7 touchscreen audio w/6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
