2023 Honda HR-V
SPORT|AWD|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|
2023 Honda HR-V
SPORT|AWD|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H58PM105346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 39,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY are available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right vehicle for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
5.44 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Driver attention alert system
Capless fuel filler system
Lane deviation sensors
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
Customizable instrument cluster
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
METALLIC DASH TRIM
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
2.4 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
180 WATTS
DIAMETER 13 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
12.7 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 27 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
CONTRAST STITCHING UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
MAINTENANCE SCHEDULING SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HONDALINK SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2023 Honda HR-V