Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA! <br/> All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. <br/> If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. <br/> <br/> <br/> 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York <br/> Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm <br/> dynamicfinemotors.ca <br/>

2023 Honda HR-V

39,890 KM

Details Description

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing
Sport apple carplay, rear camera, leather seat coverings

12717879

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Used
39,890KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H58PM105346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,890 KM

Vehicle Description

