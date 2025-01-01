$59,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 34,600 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER OFF LEASE FINISHED IN BLUE ON SADDLE INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH RWD APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, HEATED.AIR COOLED SEATS, GLASS ROOF AMBIENT LIGHT, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE ASSIST, 20' FACTORY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, 5.0L V8 supercharged engine producing 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Its performance includes a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 285 km/h. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, FINANCED PRICE 59999.00 CASH PRICE 62,999.99. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA
Malibu Motors
