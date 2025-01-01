Menu
<p>1 OWNER OFF LEASE FINISHED IN BLUE ON SADDLE INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH RWD APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, HEATED.AIR COOLED SEATS, GLASS ROOF AMBIENT LIGHT, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE ASSIST, 20 FACTORY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, 5.0L V8 supercharged engine producing 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Its performance includes a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 285 km/h. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, FINANCED PRICE 59999.00 CASH PRICE 62,999.99. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA </p>

2023 Jaguar F-Type

34,600 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jaguar F-Type

13063604

2023 Jaguar F-Type

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJDD1EE6PCK80100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,600 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER OFF LEASE FINISHED IN BLUE ON SADDLE INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH RWD APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, HEATED.AIR COOLED SEATS, GLASS ROOF AMBIENT LIGHT, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE ASSIST, 20' FACTORY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, 5.0L V8 supercharged engine producing 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Its performance includes a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 285 km/h. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, FINANCED PRICE 59999.00 CASH PRICE 62,999.99. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Jaguar F-Type