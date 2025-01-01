$40,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 58,687 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON TAN LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER TAIL GATE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE, COOLED SEATS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINANCED PRICE IS 40,999.00 CASH PRICE 42,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393