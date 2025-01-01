Menu
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON TAN LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER TAIL GATE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE, COOLED SEATS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINANCED PRICE IS 40,999.00 CASH PRICE 42,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE </p>

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

58,687 KM

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,687KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBG3P8708510

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 58,687 KM

FINISHED IN BLACK ON TAN LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER TAIL GATE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE, COOLED SEATS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINANCED PRICE IS 40,999.00 CASH PRICE 42,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

