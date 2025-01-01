Menu
2023 Kia Carnival

59,910 KM

$32,990

2023 Kia Carnival

LX Pkg. 3,500lbs Towing Capacity 8-Passenger

2023 Kia Carnival

LX Pkg. 3,500lbs Towing Capacity 8-Passenger

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,910KM
VIN KNDNB5H31P6202543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 59,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Kia Carnival LX Package: 290hp 3.5L V6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, front wheel drive, 8-passenger seating, removable 2nd row seats, lane follow assist, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, heated windshield, 8-inch auto display, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, bluetooth connectivity, 17-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES.



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Door Map Pockets
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
