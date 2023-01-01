Menu
One Owner Local Trade Clean Carfax No Accident 2023 Kia Seltos LX, 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, blind spot warning system, back up camera, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, heated side mirrors, fog lights, rear cross traffic alert, roof rails, drive mode select, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

VIN KNDEP2AA9P7379618

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,167 KM

One Owner Local Trade Clean Carfax No Accident 2023 Kia Seltos LX, 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, blind spot warning system, back up camera, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, heated side mirrors, fog lights, rear cross traffic alert, roof rails, drive mode select, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

