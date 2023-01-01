$25,795+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
LX Heated Seats Apple Carplay/Android Auto
2023 Kia Seltos
LX Heated Seats Apple Carplay/Android Auto
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$25,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,167 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Local Trade Clean Carfax No Accident 2023 Kia Seltos LX, 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, blind spot warning system, back up camera, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, heated side mirrors, fog lights, rear cross traffic alert, roof rails, drive mode select, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!
You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.
This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trento Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Trento Kia
Trento Kia
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-8800