2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium Trim Package: All wheel drive, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, Heated & cooled seats, power driver and passenger seat, LED headlights & fog lights, 10.25 GPS/navigation, 7 supervision cluster, wireless cell phone charger, smart cruise control, sunroof, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert, remote car starter, USB charging port, leather seating, heated steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity, immobilizer, hill assist control, downhill brake control and so much more!

2023 Kia Seltos

33,886 KM

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

EX Premium Pkg. Remote Starter Navigation

2023 Kia Seltos

EX Premium Pkg. Remote Starter Navigation

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,886KM
VIN KNDERCAA1P7423983

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,886 KM

2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium Trim Package: All wheel drive, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, Heated & cooled seats, power driver and passenger seat, LED headlights & fog lights, 10.25'' GPS/navigation, 7'' supervision cluster, wireless cell phone charger, smart cruise control, sunroof, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert, remote car starter, USB charging port, leather seating, heated steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity, immobilizer, hill assist control, downhill brake control and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800

$29,590

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2023 Kia Seltos