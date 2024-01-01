Menu
2023 Kia soul EX+ Package, wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, blind spot collision avoidance, lane follow assist system, forward collision avoidance assist, heated front seats, sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2023 Kia Soul

21,035 KM

Details Description Features

2023 Kia Soul

EX+ Pkg. Sunroof Wireless Phone Charger

2023 Kia Soul

EX+ Pkg. Sunroof Wireless Phone Charger

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$28,175

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,035KM
VIN KNDJ33AU8P7204268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,035 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Kia soul EX+ Package, wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, blind spot collision avoidance, lane follow assist system, forward collision avoidance assist, heated front seats, sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-XXXX

416-740-8800

$28,175

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2023 Kia Soul