2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited Package, all wheel drive, highway driving assist, blind view monitor, surround view monitor, 12.3 inch supervision cluster, Harmon Kardon premium sound system, rear parking collision avoidance assist, LED headlight & taillights, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, smart power liftgate, quilted leather seats, power passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, Kia Connect, smart cruise control, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance, heated steering wheel, wireless cell charger, 19 inch alloy wheels and so much more!

2023 Kia Sportage

8,791 KM

$41,895

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited Trailer Hitch Side Window Visor

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited Trailer Hitch Side Window Visor

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

8,791KM
Used
VIN KNDPXCAF3P7197049

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,791 KM

2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited Package, all wheel drive, highway driving assist, blind view monitor, surround view monitor, 12.3 inch supervision cluster, Harmon Kardon premium sound system, rear parking collision avoidance assist, LED headlight & taillights, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, smart power liftgate, quilted leather seats, power passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, Kia Connect, smart cruise control, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance, heated steering wheel, wireless cell charger, 19 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Seats
Reclining Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Collision Avoidance System
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2023 Kia Sportage