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Why Trento Kia? We are Committed to Pleasing You Best Price/Value Policy. We intend to match or better any competitive advertised price. We want to put a smile on your face! The measure of our success is a Satisfied Customer. Thats why we strive to give you excellent value and outstanding service. We constantly search for better ways to serve our customers. YOU are the most important person in the Dealership. Our staff is committed to Doing Business Your Way. PLEASE CALL Toll Free and book your appointment for a test drive. Buy with Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL Toll Free

2023 Kia Sportage

77,352 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14446351

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

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Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,352KM
VIN KNDPXCAFXP7103202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Trento Kia? We are Committed to Pleasing You Best Price/Value Policy. We intend to match or better any competitive advertised price. We want to put a smile on your face! The measure of our success is a Satisfied Customer. That's why we strive to give you excellent value and outstanding service. We constantly search for better ways to serve our customers. YOU are the most important person in the Dealership. Our staff is committed to Doing Business Your Way. PLEASE CALL Toll Free and book your appointment for a test drive. Buy with Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL Toll Free

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-740-XXXX

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416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
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$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2023 Kia Sportage