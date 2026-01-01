$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-line Limited
2023 Kia Sportage
X-line Limited
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Why Trento Kia? We are Committed to Pleasing You Best Price/Value Policy. We intend to match or better any competitive advertised price. We want to put a smile on your face! The measure of our success is a Satisfied Customer. That's why we strive to give you excellent value and outstanding service. We constantly search for better ways to serve our customers. YOU are the most important person in the Dealership. Our staff is committed to Doing Business Your Way. PLEASE CALL Toll Free and book your appointment for a test drive. Buy with Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL Toll Free
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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Trento Kia
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416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8800