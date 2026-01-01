$52,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Discovery
R-Dynamic HSE
2023 Land Rover Discovery
R-Dynamic HSE
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 52,887 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLACK TRIM ON BLACK LEATHER WITH WHITE STITCHING. R DYNAMIC PACKAGE. HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUE TOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO 7 PASSENGER COLLISION AVOIDANCE, NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND, CROSS TRAFFIC AVOIDANCE, PARK ASSIST, DUAL GLASS ROOFS, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. Engine: 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle - MHEV) Horsepower: 355 hp @ 5,500 RPM.Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1,750 RPM,ENGINE IMMOBILIZER ALREADY INSTALLED ON THIS UNIT(SAVES YOU MONEY ON INSURANCE AND THE COST TO INSTALL IT)21 INCH WHEELS, POWER TAILGATE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCE PRICE 52999.00 CXAH PRICE 54999.00
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