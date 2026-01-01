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<p>CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLACK  TRIM ON BLACK LEATHER WITH WHITE STITCHING. R DYNAMIC PACKAGE. HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUE TOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO 7 PASSENGER COLLISION AVOIDANCE, NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND, CROSS TRAFFIC AVOIDANCE, PARK ASSIST, DUAL GLASS ROOFS, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. Engine: 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle - MHEV) Horsepower: 355 hp @ 5,500 RPM.Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1,750 RPM,ENGINE IMMOBILIZER ALREADY INSTALLED ON THIS UNIT(SAVES YOU MONEY ON INSURANCE AND THE COST TO INSTALL IT)21 INCH WHEELS, POWER TAILGATE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCE PRICE 52999.00 CXAH PRICE 54999.00</p>

2023 Land Rover Discovery

52,887 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Land Rover Discovery

R-Dynamic HSE

Watch This Vehicle
14273162

2023 Land Rover Discovery

R-Dynamic HSE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,887KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALRM4EU9P2478875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 52,887 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLACK  TRIM ON BLACK LEATHER WITH WHITE STITCHING. R DYNAMIC PACKAGE. HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUE TOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO 7 PASSENGER COLLISION AVOIDANCE, NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND, CROSS TRAFFIC AVOIDANCE, PARK ASSIST, DUAL GLASS ROOFS, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. Engine: 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle - MHEV) Horsepower: 355 hp @ 5,500 RPM.Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1,750 RPM,ENGINE IMMOBILIZER ALREADY INSTALLED ON THIS UNIT(SAVES YOU MONEY ON INSURANCE AND THE COST TO INSTALL IT)21 INCH WHEELS, POWER TAILGATE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCE PRICE 52999.00 CXAH PRICE 54999.00

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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1-888-396-3393

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$52,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Land Rover Discovery