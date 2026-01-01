2023 Land Rover Discovery

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<div><p class=isSelectedEnd>Accident Free, Ontario Vehicle finished in stunning Santorini Black Metallic over a Black leather interior. Equipped with the desirable Black Pack, this Discovery Sport SE combines refined luxury, modern technology, and confident all-wheel-drive capability in a stylish and versatile SUV.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Land Rover's intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport delivers smooth performance, excellent efficiency, and confidence in all driving conditions.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-spread=false><li>Accident Free Ontario Vehicle</li><li>SE Package</li><li>Black Pack</li><li>All-Wheel Drive</li><li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li>Navigation System</li><li>Back-Up Camera</li><li>Driver Assistance Package</li><li>Forward Collision Warning</li><li>Blind Spot Assist</li><li>Emergency Braking</li><li>Emergency Lane Keeping</li><li>Rear Traffic Monitor</li><li>Driver Condition Monitor</li><li>Hill Descent Control & Hill Launch Assist</li><li>Meridian Premium Sound System</li><li>Panoramic Roof</li><li>Front & Rear Parking Sensors</li><li>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li>Heated Power Memory Front Seats</li><li>18" Black Alloy Wheels</li><li>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li>Power Liftgate</li><li>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li>Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity</li><li>Satellite Radio</li><li>Wireless Smartphone Charging</li><li>SD & USB Inputs</li><li>Keyless GO with Push Button Start</li><li>Keyless Entry</li></ul><p class=isSelectedEnd>This vehicle has been fully inspected, professionally detailed, and meticulously reconditioned to meet our highest standards.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Competitive financing options available with some of the lowest rates in the market. Extended warranty packages and nationwide shipping available.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Contact us today to schedule your appointment or virtual walkaround.</p><p><strong>Vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899. Financing administration fee of $999 applies where applicable.</strong></p></div><br />

2023 Land Rover Discovery

79,000 KM

Details Description

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE|Black Pack|Accident Free|Ontario Vehicle|Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle
14533962

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE|Black Pack|Accident Free|Ontario Vehicle|Adaptive Cruise

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

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Contact Seller

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCP2FX2PH916823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 916823
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Ontario Vehicle finished in stunning Santorini Black Metallic over a Black leather interior. Equipped with the desirable Black Pack, this Discovery Sport SE combines refined luxury, modern technology, and confident all-wheel-drive capability in a stylish and versatile SUV.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Land Rover's intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport delivers smooth performance, excellent efficiency, and confidence in all driving conditions.

Key Features:

  • Accident Free Ontario Vehicle
  • SE Package
  • Black Pack
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Driver Assistance Package
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Emergency Braking
  • Emergency Lane Keeping
  • Rear Traffic Monitor
  • Driver Condition Monitor
  • Hill Descent Control & Hill Launch Assist
  • Meridian Premium Sound System
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Front & Rear Parking Sensors
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Power Memory Front Seats
  • 18" Black Alloy Wheels
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Power Liftgate
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity
  • Satellite Radio
  • Wireless Smartphone Charging
  • SD & USB Inputs
  • Keyless GO with Push Button Start
  • Keyless Entry

This vehicle has been fully inspected, professionally detailed, and meticulously reconditioned to meet our highest standards.

Competitive financing options available with some of the lowest rates in the market. Extended warranty packages and nationwide shipping available.

Contact us today to schedule your appointment or virtual walkaround.

Vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899. Financing administration fee of $999 applies where applicable.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE|Black Pack|Accident Free|Ontario Vehicle|Adaptive Cruise for sale in North York, ON
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE|Black Pack|Accident Free|Ontario Vehicle|Adaptive Cruise 79,000 KM $32,488 + tax & lic

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Faraz Auto Sales

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
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$32,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Faraz Auto Sales

416-638-8132

2023 Land Rover Discovery