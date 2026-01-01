$32,488+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Discovery
Sport SE|Black Pack|Accident Free|Ontario Vehicle|Adaptive Cruise
2023 Land Rover Discovery
Sport SE|Black Pack|Accident Free|Ontario Vehicle|Adaptive Cruise
Location
Faraz Auto Sales
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
416-638-8132
$32,488
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 916823
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Ontario Vehicle finished in stunning Santorini Black Metallic over a Black leather interior. Equipped with the desirable Black Pack, this Discovery Sport SE combines refined luxury, modern technology, and confident all-wheel-drive capability in a stylish and versatile SUV.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Land Rover's intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport delivers smooth performance, excellent efficiency, and confidence in all driving conditions.
Key Features:
- Accident Free Ontario Vehicle
- SE Package
- Black Pack
- All-Wheel Drive
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Driver Assistance Package
- Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Assist
- Emergency Braking
- Emergency Lane Keeping
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Hill Descent Control & Hill Launch Assist
- Meridian Premium Sound System
- Panoramic Roof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Power Memory Front Seats
- 18" Black Alloy Wheels
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Liftgate
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity
- Satellite Radio
- Wireless Smartphone Charging
- SD & USB Inputs
- Keyless GO with Push Button Start
- Keyless Entry
This vehicle has been fully inspected, professionally detailed, and meticulously reconditioned to meet our highest standards.
Competitive financing options available with some of the lowest rates in the market. Extended warranty packages and nationwide shipping available.
Contact us today to schedule your appointment or virtual walkaround.
Vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899. Financing administration fee of $999 applies where applicable.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-638-8132