FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING, CLEAN CARFAX, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, MERIDAN SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, BLACK PACKAGE, 20 WHEELS, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE

2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport

5,035 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport

R-Dynamic SE

2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport

R-Dynamic SE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Sale

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,035KM
VIN SALCL2FX1PH338340

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17536
  • Mileage 5,035 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING, CLEAN CARFAX, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, MERIDAN SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, BLACK PACKAGE, 20' WHEELS, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport