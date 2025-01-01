$44,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport
R-Dynamic SE
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport
R-Dynamic SE
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17536
- Mileage 5,035 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING, CLEAN CARFAX, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, MERIDAN SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, BLACK PACKAGE, 20' WHEELS, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-396-3393