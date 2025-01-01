$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
HST
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
HST
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300 HST in Canada features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The HST trim also includes features like leather and simulated suede upholstery, an adaptive suspension, and a black roof and exterior trim. finished in grey on black leather. apple carplay android auto, blind spot assist, factory navigation, streaming Bluetooth, satellite radio, heated seats, alcatera roof liner, 20" black factory rims, red factory calipers, taxes and license are extra, still under factory warranty.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393