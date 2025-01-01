Menu
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300 HST in Canada features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The HST trim also includes features like leather and simulated suede upholstery, an adaptive suspension, and a black roof and exterior trim. finished in grey on black leather. apple carplay android auto, blind spot assist, factory navigation, streaming Bluetooth, satellite radio, heated seats, alcatera roof liner, 20 black factory rims, red factory calipers, taxes and license are extra, still under factory warranty.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

HST

12618684

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

HST

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN SALZW2GX3PH219270

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300 HST in Canada features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The HST trim also includes features like leather and simulated suede upholstery, an adaptive suspension, and a black roof and exterior trim. finished in grey on black leather. apple carplay android auto, blind spot assist, factory navigation, streaming Bluetooth, satellite radio, heated seats, alcatera roof liner, 20" black factory rims, red factory calipers, taxes and license are extra, still under factory warranty.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HST for sale in North York, ON
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HST 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Defender First Edition for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Defender First Edition 62,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE for sale in North York, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 55,537 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque