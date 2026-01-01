$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
SE
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
SE
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,540 KM
Vehicle Description
clean carfax report finished in black on black leather, NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS glass roof, heated seats, apple car play android auto, blind spot assist, push button start key-less go, streaming Bluetooth, power seats, power tail gate and more. please call for an appointment, taxes and license are extra. 34999.00 finance price, cash pirce is 36999.00
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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1-888-396-3393