$60,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,999
+ taxes & licensing
14,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1KWK8EB5PG125077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 14,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
