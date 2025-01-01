2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$64,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,262 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL LIGHT HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DRIVING SOUNDS, INTELLIGENT ASSISTANCE, 4 WHEEL TURNING, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, DISTRONIC, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORHANDLES, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
