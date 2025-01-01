Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

37,262 KM

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL LIGHT HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DRIVING SOUNDS, INTELLIGENT ASSISTANCE, 4 WHEEL TURNING, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, DISTRONIC, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORHANDLES, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

37,262 KM

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

EQS450|4MATIC|SEDAN|NAV|CREAMSEATS|BURMESTER|3DCAM

12876809

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

EQS450|4MATIC|SEDAN|NAV|CREAMSEATS|BURMESTER|3DCAM

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,262KM
VIN W1KCG2EB8PA039671

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,262 KM

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class