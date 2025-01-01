$54,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
EQB350|4MATIC|NAV|7PASSENGER|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|HUD
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,555 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
