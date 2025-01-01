$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMG SPORTS PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, AMG SPORT RIMS 19", APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT FINANCED PRICE 39999.00 CASH PRICE 41999,00 TAXES AND LICENCE EXTRA, FINANCE FEE OF 999.00 TO GET THE CLIOENTB THE LOWEST INTEREST RATE AVAILABLE
Malibu Motors
