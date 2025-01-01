2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Menu
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMG SPORTS PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, AMG SPORT RIMS 19, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT FINANCED PRICE 39999.00 CASH PRICE 41999,00  TAXES AND LICENCE EXTRA, FINANCE FEE OF 999.00 TO GET THE CLIOENTB THE LOWEST INTEREST RATE AVAILABLE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Excellent Condition
VIN W1N4N4HB3PJ463604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMG SPORTS PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, AMG SPORT RIMS 19", APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT FINANCED PRICE 39999.00 CASH PRICE 41999,00  TAXES AND LICENCE EXTRA, FINANCE FEE OF 999.00 TO GET THE CLIOENTB THE LOWEST INTEREST RATE AVAILABLE 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

