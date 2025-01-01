Menu
2023 Nissan Qashqai

33,136 KM

$22,993 + taxes & licensing

2023 Nissan Qashqai

33,136 KM

$22,993

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD|CVT|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAM|CREAMINTERIOR|+++

13169315

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD|CVT|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAM|CREAMINTERIOR|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$22,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,136KM
VIN JN1BJ1AW0PW110569

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6777
  • Mileage 33,136 KM

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, EMERGENCY BRAKE ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$22,993

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2023 Nissan Qashqai