**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, REMOTE START, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING GRAY BLACK AND BROWN INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, STEERING ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, EMERGENCY ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply.

2023 Nissan Rogue

51,208 KM

Details Description

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD|MOONROOF|ALLOYS|360CAM|HEATEDSEATS|+++

12905906

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD|MOONROOF|ALLOYS|360CAM|HEATEDSEATS|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,208KM
VIN JN8BT3BB3PW204934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6666
  • Mileage 51,208 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, REMOTE START, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING GRAY BLACK AND BROWN INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, STEERING ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, EMERGENCY ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2023 Nissan Rogue