$79,995+ tax & licensing
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2023 RAM Cargo Van
PROMASTER 2500 WITH NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
99KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9286192
- Stock #: 501296
- VIN: 3C6LRVDG8PE000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 99 KM
Vehicle Description
Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian / Cyclist Emergency Braking Drowsy Driver Detection Traffic Sign Recognition Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Capable Crosswind Assist Double Passenger Seat Wood Floor Power Folding, Heated Exterior Mirrors 2 Additional Key Fobs (4 in Total) Manual 6-Way Adjust Drivers Seat Mopar Cargo Area LED Lighting Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
