2023 RAM Cargo Van

99 KM

$79,995

$79,995 + tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2023 RAM Cargo Van

2023 RAM Cargo Van

PROMASTER 2500 WITH NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2023 RAM Cargo Van

PROMASTER 2500 WITH NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

99KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9286192
  • Stock #: 501296
  • VIN: 3C6LRVDG8PE000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 99 KM

Vehicle Description

Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian / Cyclist Emergency Braking Drowsy Driver Detection Traffic Sign Recognition Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Capable Crosswind Assist Double Passenger Seat Wood Floor Power Folding, Heated Exterior Mirrors 2 Additional Key Fobs (4 in Total) Manual 6-Way Adjust Drivers Seat Mopar Cargo Area LED Lighting Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

