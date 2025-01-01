Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Subaru Ascent Touring Trim Package: 2.4L turbo 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 7-passenger, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, second row automatic climate control, reverse automatic braking, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, premium cloth interoir, heated front seats, forward collision braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program! Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. Youll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2023 Subaru ASCENT

31,728 KM

Details Description Features

$39,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru ASCENT

Touring Pkg. 5,000lbs Towing Capacity

Watch This Vehicle
12847640

2023 Subaru ASCENT

Touring Pkg. 5,000lbs Towing Capacity

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 12847640
  2. 12847640
  3. 12847640
  4. 12847640
  5. 12847640
  6. 12847640
  7. 12847640
  8. 12847640
  9. 12847640
  10. 12847640
  11. 12847640
  12. 12847640
  13. 12847640
  14. 12847640
  15. 12847640
  16. 12847640
  17. 12847640
  18. 12847640
  19. 12847640
  20. 12847640
  21. 12847640
  22. 12847640
  23. 12847640
Contact Seller

$39,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,728KM
VIN 4S4WMAFD7P3443667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 31,728 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Subaru Ascent Touring Trim Package: 2.4L turbo 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 7-passenger, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, second row automatic climate control, reverse automatic braking, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, premium cloth interoir, heated front seats, forward collision braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Tire Pressure Monitor
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Captains Chairs
MP3 Capability
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Collision Avoidance System
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Audio Voice Control
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2022 Kia Forte EX Pkg. Wireless Phone Charger Apple Carplay for sale in North York, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX Pkg. Wireless Phone Charger Apple Carplay 44,852 KM $20,390 + tax & lic
Used 1974 Alfa Romeo Spider Rare Convertible for sale in North York, ON
1974 Alfa Romeo Spider Rare Convertible 999,999 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX Pkg. Blind-Spot Warning Apple Carplay for sale in North York, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX Pkg. Blind-Spot Warning Apple Carplay 118,778 KM $18,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2023 Subaru ASCENT