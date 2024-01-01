Menu
2023 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech Package: 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, all Wheel Drive, manual transmission, GPS navigation, leather interior, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, reverse automatic braking, transmission oil cooler, 11 speaker Harmon Kardon surround sound, 11.6 inch infotainment system, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, bluetooth connectivity, heated front & rear seats, LED steering responsive headlights, dual climate control, power sunroof, power driver seat, rearview camera, sport tuned suspension, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2023 Subaru WRX

44,937 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech Pkg. Harmon Kardon Surround Sound

12029122

2023 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech Pkg. Harmon Kardon Surround Sound

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,937KM
VIN JF1VBAL6XP9806106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,937 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech Package: 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, all Wheel Drive, manual transmission, GPS navigation, leather interior, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, reverse automatic braking, transmission oil cooler, 11 speaker Harmon Kardon surround sound, 11.6 inch infotainment system, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, bluetooth connectivity, heated front & rear seats, LED steering responsive headlights, dual climate control, power sunroof, power driver seat, rearview camera, sport tuned suspension, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Door Map Pockets
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2023 Subaru WRX