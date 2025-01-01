$34,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX
Sport Pkg. Clean Carfax Manual Transmission
2023 Subaru WRX
Sport Pkg. Clean Carfax Manual Transmission
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,005 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Subaru WRX Sport Trim Package: 271hp turbocharged 2.4-litre 4-cylinder engine, symmetrical full-time all wheel drive, 6-speed manual transmission, sport tuned suspension, premium cloth seats, power sunroof, blind spot detection, LED fog lights, heated front seats, trunk lip spoiler, 12 way power driver seat, 18 inch alloy wheels, 11.6 inch infotainment system, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth, back-up camera, automatic climate control, LED headlights with high beam assist, proximity key with push button start, dual rear USB ports and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!
You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.
This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trento Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trento Kia
Trento Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8800