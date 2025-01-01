2023 Subaru WRX

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17604
- Mileage 17,373 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLUE ON ON BLACK/GREY CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE, GLASS POWER ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START HEATED SEATS. APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REAR SPOILER, 18" FACTORY RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVER ASSIST, CARFAX AVAILABLE, $32,999.00 FINANCE PRICE. $34,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT IS WELCOME
Vehicle Features
