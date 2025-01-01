Menu
<p>FINISHED IN BLUE ON ON BLACK/GREY CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE, GLASS POWER ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START HEATED SEATS. APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REAR SPOILER, 18 FACTORY RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVER ASSIST, CARFAX AVAILABLE, $32,999.00 FINANCE PRICE. $34,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT IS WELCOME </p>

2023 Subaru WRX

17,373 KM

Details

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

12918557

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,373KM
VIN JF1VBAF68P9802096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17604
  • Mileage 17,373 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLUE ON ON BLACK/GREY CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE, GLASS POWER ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START HEATED SEATS. APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REAR SPOILER, 18" FACTORY RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVER ASSIST, CARFAX AVAILABLE, $32,999.00 FINANCE PRICE. $34,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT IS WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Subaru WRX