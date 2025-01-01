$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,152 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,. 1 OWNER FINISHED IN BLACK ON DARK INTERIOR WITH RED PIN STRIPING, This vehicle comes loaded with options such as Bluetooth, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Flat Bottom Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control, Rear view Camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and more finance price is $27,999, cash price is $29,999.00 plus taxes and license, vehicle is sold certified. please call ahead for an appointment
