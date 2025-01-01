Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,. 1 OWNER  FINISHED IN BLACK ON DARK INTERIOR WITH RED PIN STRIPING, This vehicle comes loaded with options such as Bluetooth, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Flat Bottom Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control, Rear view Camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and more finance  price is $27,999, cash price is $29,999.00 plus taxes and license, vehicle is sold certified. please call ahead for an appointment </p>

2023 Subaru WRX

36,152 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle
12968426

2023 Subaru WRX

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1757787514891
  2. 1757787515504
  3. 1757787515940
  4. 1757787516484
  5. 1757787516902
  6. 1757787517336
  7. 1757787517813
  8. 1757787518223
  9. 1757787518648
  10. 1757787519044
  11. 1757787519459
  12. 1757787519875
  13. 1757787520281
  14. 1757787520693
  15. 1757787521112
  16. 1757787521580
  17. 1757787522010
  18. 1757787522412
  19. 1757787522859
  20. 1757787523267
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,152KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VBAA64P9803365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,152 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,. 1 OWNER  FINISHED IN BLACK ON DARK INTERIOR WITH RED PIN STRIPING, This vehicle comes loaded with options such as Bluetooth, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Flat Bottom Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control, Rear view Camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and more finance  price is $27,999, cash price is $29,999.00 plus taxes and license, vehicle is sold certified. please call ahead for an appointment 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2023 Audi A3 Komfort for sale in North York, ON
2023 Audi A3 Komfort 18,755 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 RAPTOR for sale in North York, ON
2019 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 0 $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 183,767 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Subaru WRX