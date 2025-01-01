Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, BIG SCREEN , HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FINANCE PRICE 32999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE, CASH PRICE 34,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPE  OF CREDIT IS WELCOME </p>

2023 Subaru WRX

18,481 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13050152

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1759860470309
  2. 1759860470879
  3. 1759860471273
  4. 1759860471712
  5. 1759860472109
  6. 1759860472523
  7. 1759860472924
  8. 1759860473384
  9. 1759860473858
  10. 1759860474308
  11. 1759860474715
  12. 1759860475114
  13. 1759860475514
  14. 1759860475916
  15. 1759860476318
  16. 1759860476712
  17. 1759860477146
  18. 1759860477574
  19. 1759860478004
  20. 1759860478405
  21. 1759860478838
  22. 1759860479251
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,481KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VBAF68P9803751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,481 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, BIG SCREEN , HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FINANCE PRICE 32999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE, CASH PRICE 34,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPE  OF CREDIT IS WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2023 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru WRX SPORT 18,481 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV 125,729 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Defender First Edition for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Defender First Edition 20,000 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Subaru WRX