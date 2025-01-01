$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,481 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, BIG SCREEN , HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FINANCE PRICE 32999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE, CASH PRICE 34,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPE OF CREDIT IS WELCOME
1-888-396-3393