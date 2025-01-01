$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,498 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN WHITER ON BLACK CLOTH EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, SATELLITE RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, 1 OWNER OFF LEASE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE 28999.00 CASH PRICE 30999.00 ALL TYPES OF CREDIT IS WELCOME
Vehicle Features
1-888-396-3393