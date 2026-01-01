Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-0LESS GO, 18 RIMS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 32999.00 CASH PRICE 34999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATING FOR OVER 30 YEARS WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL </p>

2023 Subaru WRX

29,685 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13466847

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1768336826720
  2. 1768336827223
  3. 1768336827697
  4. 1768336828183
  5. 1768336828610
  6. 1768336829083
  7. 1768336829589
  8. 1768336830013
  9. 1768336830493
  10. 1768336830902
  11. 1768336831316
  12. 1768336831766
  13. 1768336832184
  14. 1768336832669
  15. 1768336833081
  16. 1768336833532
  17. 1768336833998
  18. 1768336834395
  19. 1768336834816
  20. 1768336835235
  21. 1768336835675
  22. 1768336836099
  23. 1768336836537
  24. 1768336836964
  25. 1768336837420
  26. 1768336837987
  27. 1768336838414
  28. 1768336838853
  29. 1768336839288
  30. 1768336839730
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,685KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VBAF68P9816368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,685 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-0LESS GO, 18" RIMS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 32999.00 CASH PRICE 34999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATING FOR OVER 30 YEARS WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2023 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru WRX SPORT 25,600 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Audi Q3 Technik for sale in North York, ON
2025 Audi Q3 Technik 321 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru WRX for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru WRX 49,935 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Subaru WRX