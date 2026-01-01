Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN IGNITION RED ON BLACK CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING HEATED SEATS,POWER SEAT,  POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, 18 RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AND MORE BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, PARKING SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO. FINANCE PRICE 32999.00 CASH PRICE 34999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE  PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT</p>

2023 Subaru WRX

25,600 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13466856

2023 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1768337160453
  2. 1768337160918
  3. 1768337161344
  4. 1768337161780
  5. 1768337162254
  6. 1768337162658
  7. 1768337163077
  8. 1768337163512
  9. 1768337163970
  10. 1768337164390
  11. 1768337164815
  12. 1768337165235
  13. 1768337165652
  14. 1768337166080
  15. 1768337166487
  16. 1768337166928
  17. 1768337167416
  18. 1768337167857
  19. 1768337168292
  20. 1768337168735
  21. 1768337169200
  22. 1768337169625
  23. 1768337170139
  24. 1768337170537
  25. 1768337170942
  26. 1768337171388
  27. 1768337171823
  28. 1768337172277
  29. 1768337172685
  30. 1768337173117
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VBAH68P8803316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,600 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN IGNITION RED ON BLACK CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING HEATED SEATS,POWER SEAT,  POWER SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, 18' RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AND MORE BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, PARKING SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO. FINANCE PRICE 32999.00 CASH PRICE 34999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE  PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2023 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru WRX SPORT 25,600 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru WRX SPORT 29,685 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in North York, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 23,200 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2023 Subaru WRX