$29,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORT/OUTDOOR !!COMING SOON!!
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORT/OUTDOOR !!COMING SOON!!
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,476KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC0PH246491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1225
- Mileage 29,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
3.70 Axle Ratio
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Vinyl upholstery
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Hill holder control
Heated windshield wiper rests
Lane deviation sensors
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
VOICE GUIDED DIRECTIONS SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DASH TRIM
13.0 STEERING RATIO
STARLINK INFOTAINMENT
CONTRAST STITCHING UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
RUBBER/VINYL CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
MYSUBARU SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
USB FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek