$64,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Acura ZDX
A-Spec|AWD|ELECTRIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|PANO|+
2024 Acura ZDX
A-Spec|AWD|ELECTRIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|PANO|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowfall Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,167 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : A-SPEC, AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED FRONT GRILLE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTI DRIVE MODES, REMOTE START, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC BRAKING, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, REMOTE TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
1-877-464-0622
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622