Menu
Account
Sign In
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : A-SPEC, AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED FRONT GRILLE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTI DRIVE MODES, REMOTE START, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC BRAKING, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, REMOTE TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2024 Acura ZDX

9,167 KM

Details Description

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Acura ZDX

A-Spec|AWD|ELECTRIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|PANO|+

Watch This Vehicle
12876803

2024 Acura ZDX

A-Spec|AWD|ELECTRIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|PANO|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12876803
  2. 12876803
  3. 12876803
  4. 12876803
  5. 12876803
  6. 12876803
  7. 12876803
  8. 12876803
  9. 12876803
  10. 12876803
  11. 12876803
  12. 12876803
  13. 12876803
  14. 12876803
  15. 12876803
  16. 12876803
  17. 12876803
  18. 12876803
  19. 12876803
  20. 12876803
  21. 12876803
  22. 12876803
  23. 12876803
  24. 12876803
  25. 12876803
  26. 12876803
  27. 12876803
  28. 12876803
  29. 12876803
  30. 12876803
  31. 12876803
  32. 12876803
  33. 12876803
  34. 12876803
  35. 12876803
  36. 12876803
  37. 12876803
  38. 12876803
  39. 12876803
  40. 12876803
  41. 12876803
  42. 12876803
  43. 12876803
  44. 12876803
  45. 12876803
  46. 12876803
  47. 12876803
  48. 12876803
  49. 12876803
  50. 12876803
Contact Seller

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,167KM
VIN 4W5KHNRL3RZ500760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowfall Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,167 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : A-SPEC, AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED FRONT GRILLE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTI DRIVE MODES, REMOTE START, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC BRAKING, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, REMOTE TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class EQS450|4MATIC|SEDAN|NAV|CREAMSEATS|BURMESTER|3DCAM for sale in North York, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class EQS450|4MATIC|SEDAN|NAV|CREAMSEATS|BURMESTER|3DCAM 37,262 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi S7 Sportback QUATTRO|AWD|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|HEADSUP|3DCAM|SUNROOF| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi S7 Sportback QUATTRO|AWD|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|HEADSUP|3DCAM|SUNROOF| 120,804 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec|AWD|ELECTRIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|PANO|+ for sale in North York, ON
2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec|AWD|ELECTRIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|PANO|+ 9,167 KM $64,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2024 Acura ZDX