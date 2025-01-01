Menu
FINISHED IN PEBBLE GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, S-LINE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, POWER TAILGATE, FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,467 KM RANGE, PANORAMIC ROOF AND MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT

2024 Audi E-Tron

19,333 KM

$45,799

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi E-Tron

S LINE 55 Q4 E-TRON

2024 Audi E-Tron

S LINE 55 Q4 E-TRON

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$45,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1KUAFZ1RP085406

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,333 KM

FINISHED IN PEBBLE GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, S-LINE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, POWER TAILGATE, FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,467 KM RANGE, PANORAMIC ROOF AND MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$45,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2024 Audi E-Tron